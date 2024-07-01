Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.12 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $453.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.72.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.