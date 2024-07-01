Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Position Cut by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 804.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

FNCL opened at $57.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $59.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.49.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

