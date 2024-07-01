Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Holdings Lowered by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,154,000 after buying an additional 141,104 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,694,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,303,000 after purchasing an additional 59,879 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,181,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,245 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FTEC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.45. 105,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,452. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $118.39 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

