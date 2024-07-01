Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,069 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,808,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,253,000 after purchasing an additional 101,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,868,000 after purchasing an additional 628,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,440,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $44.93 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

