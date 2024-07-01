Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,243 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Generac by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $132.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.16 and a 200-day moving average of $128.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In other news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,785 shares of company stock worth $11,053,461. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

