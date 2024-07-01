Fiduciary Alliance LLC Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.4% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $656,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 85.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.93 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.