Fiduciary Alliance LLC Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.4% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $656,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 85.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.93 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.
Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
