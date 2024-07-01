Fiduciary Alliance LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

IEI stock opened at $115.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.49. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $117.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

