Fiduciary Alliance LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11,872.2% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 567.9% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 161,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,553,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VIG opened at $182.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

