Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $233,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $80.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $66.40 and a 52 week high of $86.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

