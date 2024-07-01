Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $725,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 643,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,131 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 526,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,045,000 after acquiring an additional 204,659 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 401,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 136,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 335,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $85.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $88.49.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.