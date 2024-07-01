Fiduciary Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $197.11 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $200.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.75.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.