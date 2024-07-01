Fiduciary Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $197.11 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $200.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.75.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
