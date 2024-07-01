Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 13,275 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $357.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.