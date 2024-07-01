Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 1,640 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 628.8% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $69.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

