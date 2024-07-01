Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 2,963 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 49.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $112.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.77. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $113.45.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.