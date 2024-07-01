Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 56 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $215.01 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.93.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

