Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 8,325 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 359.1% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $35.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

