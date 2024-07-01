Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 23,542.9% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Etsy by 562.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.6% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $58.98 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $102.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.88.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

