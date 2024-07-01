Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 14,747 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 2.0% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $20,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after buying an additional 5,594,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,806 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,222,000 after acquiring an additional 104,945 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,941,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,088,539. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

