Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 8,585 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 2.3% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $23,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,986,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,410,000 after purchasing an additional 875,601 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,304,000 after buying an additional 715,487 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,154,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,527,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,702,000 after buying an additional 518,671 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.51. 347,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,672. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

