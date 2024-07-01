Fifth Third Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $20,476,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $862,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,626,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,243,000 after acquiring an additional 257,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 387.2% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,741 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IEI stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.68. 399,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,954. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $117.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day moving average of $115.49.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2992 per share. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

