Fifth Third Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.05. 2,194,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,459. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.4723 dividend. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

