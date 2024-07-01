Fifth Third Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.63. The company had a trading volume of 81,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,875. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.22.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.