Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 2,684 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,996,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JPEF traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $62.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,540. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.52. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $45.27 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $608.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

