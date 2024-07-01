Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 952 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,144,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,581,000 after acquiring an additional 165,474 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 793,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,620,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,758,000 after acquiring an additional 354,491 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.50. The company had a trading volume of 839,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,654. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.54. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $113.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

