Fifth Third Securities Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIL stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,961,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,537. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

