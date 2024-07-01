Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3,404,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 34,041 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 17,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 239,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,130,000 after buying an additional 67,913 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS MOAT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,756 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

