Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766,110 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 448,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,746,000 after buying an additional 425,228 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,898,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,609,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 144.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 331,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after buying an additional 195,868 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.12. 162,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,479. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.31.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.