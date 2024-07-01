Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $10.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,854 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,577. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

