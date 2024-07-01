Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $14.32 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

VCSH stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 460,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,429. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

