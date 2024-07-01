Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,179,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,345,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 588,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,514,000 after purchasing an additional 326,178 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $24,128,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,333,000 after buying an additional 237,006 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.55. 156,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.