Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $5.50 Million Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 380.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,048 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 686,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,386,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 243,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 187,495 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,513,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.90. 5,720,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.07.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

