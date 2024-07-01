Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 105.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,645 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,670.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,298,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,820,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 640,151 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,755,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,680. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

