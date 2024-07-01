Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $7.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $577.94. The stock had a trading volume of 235,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $539.46 and its 200 day moving average is $516.70. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $593.10. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.