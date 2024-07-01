Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 357,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,687,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 271,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter.

ITOT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,867. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $120.07. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.63.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

