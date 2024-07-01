Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,341,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,800,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,662,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after purchasing an additional 259,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.31. 178,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,364. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.76 and a 200 day moving average of $217.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.