Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,188. The firm has a market cap of $400.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.61 and a 200-day moving average of $251.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $270.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

