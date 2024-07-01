Fifth Third Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:RSPT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.40. 93,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,271. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $37.28.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

