Fifth Third Securities Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Silver Trust worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

SLV stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,851,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,374,221. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

