Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 563 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up 1.0% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $257.74. 3,049,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,158,317. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $279.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

