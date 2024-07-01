Fifth Third Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $46,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.72. The company had a trading volume of 111,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,823. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $86.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.72. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

