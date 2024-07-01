Fifth Third Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 191.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,362 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investments & Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $743,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 62,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 17,989 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA URTH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,697. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $114.70 and a 52-week high of $148.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

