Fifth Third Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,491 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,149.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 170,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after buying an additional 156,982 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

SPGP stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.34. The company had a trading volume of 80,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,642. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $107.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

