Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 1,144 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for 1.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $10,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.9% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 114,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 253,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 29,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 136.8% during the first quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 131,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 75,990 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.10. 186,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,850. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

