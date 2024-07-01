Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 1,315 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $333.84. The stock had a trading volume of 69,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,524. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $236.38 and a 52-week high of $339.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
