Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 1,899 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,009,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 9,329,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,397,000 after buying an additional 253,373 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LQD traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $106.11. 8,399,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,746,471. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $111.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.96.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

