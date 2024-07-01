Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 22,413 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,413 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $92.68. 1,053,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.60. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $94.17.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
