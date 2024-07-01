Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 28,651 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,651 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 1.0% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.78. 345,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.51. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

