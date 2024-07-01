Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 2,908 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth $227,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,410,000. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,700. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

