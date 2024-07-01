Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 413 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,150.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,800,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,810,035. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.12. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.