Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 7,651 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,651 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,401. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.20 and a 200 day moving average of $202.93.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.